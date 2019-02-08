Falkirk’s young Gaelic choristers have a busy year ahead

They young members of Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir are looking forward to another busy, trophy-filled year after a successful 2018.

The choir has returned to weekly rehearsals after a break and they are keen to welcome new members.

“This is the start of a new year of rehearsals, and it is a very good time for anyone to come along and join us as they are just starting to learn new songs,” said secretary Lorraine Russell.

Not only will they be getting ready for the Royal National Mod in October, they are also busy flying the flag for Falkirk district at many national and even international events.

“They have been invited to Germany in August for an anniversary concert with the twinning association.

“It will be filmed by BBC Alba so everyone is very excited about that,” said Lorraine.

“The choir is invited to sing at lots of events throughout the year – last Saturday they were at George Square in Glasgow and they sing every year on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“We have also been invited back to sing for the Huntington’s Charity – last year our wee choir shared the bill with the Military Wives choir and the kids just blew everyone away!”

“We’d particularly like to see some more boys come along. It is a mixed choir, but we only have one boy at the moment!”

The main focus of the year for the choir is the Royal National Mod, an annual festival of Gaelic culture, and there are several local mods too.

Last year they were delighted to come second in all of their competitions and take home a trophy for Gaelic.

There was also plenty of success for the choir members in solo and duet competitions.

Two duets were places first in their age groups, with Caitlyn Yule and Johanna McKeever McLeod winning under-13 girls and Hannah Russell and Rebecca Swallow winning under-19 duet.

Hannah and Rebecca beat fellow choir members, Holly and Lucy Smith, by just one point and they shared the Gaelic trophy.

Anyone aged under 18 who is interested in joining the choir is welcome to go along to rehearsals in Denny Old Parish Church Hall on Thursdays, from 7pm-8.30pm to have a listen and find out more. You do not need to speak Gaelic.

You can also find out more on the choir’s Facebook page.