Falkirk’s Storytelling Festival is back for 2018

Back by popular demand for the autumn is Falkirk Storytelling Festival 2018 with something for all ages.

Taking place in a host of venues in the heart of the town from Thursday, October 4, to Sunday, October 7, the programme offers storytelling, literature, music, interactive games and performance.

Among the star attractions for this, the second festival, is journalist and broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove who will be launching his new book Harlem 69: The Future of Soul; Falkirk author Alan Bissett performing one of his two hit plays, The Moira Monologues; and veteran broadcaster and writer Archie MacPherson will be sharing anecdotes and adventures from the golden age of Scottish football.

Local historian Ian Scott will be reflecting on some of his favourite moments from Falkirk’s history in 75 years a Bairn, while crime writers Stuart MacBride and Russel D. McLean will also be appearing.

For the youngsters there will be Bookbug events in both English and Gaelic at Falkirk Library and storytelling fun at the Big Lego Fairytale build.

The Howgate will be hosting an interactive Harry Potter event and will be the starting point for Spy Quest treasure hunt.

Douglas Cameron of Eden design agency, one of the festival organisers, along with the Howgate and Trinity Church in partnership with Falkirk Library, said: “There are some absolutely unmissable events and we hope both locals and visitors will join in the fun.”

Tickets and details of events are available on the website www.falkirkstorytelling.com.