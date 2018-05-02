Falkirk’s Lisa is looking for love on TV

A young Falkirk businesswoman is swapping the glitz of proms for the countryside – but only for a short time.

Lisa Wardlaw, who owns Belle of the Ball selling glamorous gowns online and from her pop up shop, is appearing in the new BBC Two series Love in the Countryside which first airs tonight.

The 30-year-old is in six episodes of the programme which is on at 9pm.

In a similar vein to the popular The Farmer Wants a Wife which ran a few years ago, the show centres on eight rural singletons from across the UK who enlist the help of farmer’s daughter Sara Cox in their quest for love.

Lisa, who was The Falkirk Herald’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014, also works with Young Enterprise Scotland helping students looking to set up businesses and guiding them through the process, using her own personal experiences.

She said: “I was approached some months ago by a BBC producer and they asked if I would be interested in taking part in the show. And as I like to grab every opportunity that comes my way I said yes.

“The show is about finding, well ... love in the countryside. And it’s about bringing people from urban into rural and hoping for some match making.”

She added that she was delighted to be involved in this new venture.

“I hadn’t done anything like this before other than television extra work, and thought it would be a great experience, and a chance to meet someone special too!”

The dating process involved the rural singletons posted detailed dating profiles in the hope of attracting letters from urban singles looking to quit the 9-5 rat race in favour of a slower pace of life.

After carefully considering all the letters they received, the rural romantics decided which of the hopefuls they would like to meet for a face-to-face speed date.

The urbanites had to make an instant impact on the rural singleton. The rural singleton got to choose up to three potential suitors to spend some time with them in the countryside.

The urbanites immersed themselves in the realities (and smells) of country living, while they competed for the affections of their host.

If a budding relationship survived the farm date, the rural singleton would temporarily leave the sanctity of the countryside to spend time with the urbanite on their home turf.

If a love-match goes the distance, the pair will spend time on a romantic break in a more exotic location.