Falkirk’s Howgate centre hosting special late-night shopping evening

The Howgate is hosting its special pre-Christmas shopping evening tonight.

Running from from 5.30-9pm, the night includes carol singing by Falkirk Operatic Choir, a visit by Falkirk FC players to sign calendars from 6pm to 7pm, a Falkirk Foundation children’s football circuit, an Ochil Crafts market and free parking.

Shoppers will also be able to buy a Howgate gift card worth £30 for £20 or a card valued £60 for £40.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “We’re looking forward to a busy, fun festive season and to welcoming Santa, as well as lots of shoppers.”

The centre is also accommodating those with sensory needs by turning off its music and tannoys every Sunday between 11am and noon.

Anyone with special requests can make their visits to the Howgate easier by emailing margaret@howgateshopping.co.uk. For more details, visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk.

As well as the shopping evening, there is a Capital Sci-Fi Con toy trader market taking place on Saturday.

The event will offer unusual festive gifts such as movie merchandise, art and jewellery.

Some cosplayers will also be roaming the centre fundraising for CHAS.

The Howgate is also collecting gifts for those less fortunate via its annual toy appeal right up until Sunday, December 15.

This year, presents are needed particularly for those aged between nine and 17.

Staff at the Falkirk shopping centre are seeking unwrapped gifts in order for items to be distributed appropriately.

These can be handed in to the help desk opposite Dorothy Perkins.