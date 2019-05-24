Falkirk’s Finnegans is Central’s Cafe of the Year

The owner of Falkirk’s Finnegans cafe today paid tribute to “our amazing customers and an exceptional team” for a major success.

The popular venue has won Cafe of the Year Award for Central Scotland in the Scottish Cafe Awards 2019.

Diners at Blossoms Bistro at Torwood Garden Centre in Larbert - also an award winner.

Giles Nicholl and his staff collected the honour at a glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel, seeing off competition from all over the country.

Mr Nicholl said he was “beyond grateful” for the accolade, and said the success was down to the well-proved fondness shown by Falkirk people for quality products and good customer service.

“We put a lot of store on using local suppliers, because their quality is well-known to customers, and while we pride ourselves on what we offer we don’t do anything pretentious.

“What we do provide, though, is the sort of home made fare which people really appreciate.

“When you add to that the fact we’re in a nice listed building and it’s a pleasant place to be we have something people seem to appreciate”.

Meanwhile the awards ceremony also came up roses for Blossoms Bistro at Larbert’s Torwood Garden Centre, which was judged the country’s best garden centre cafe.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Although on our second year, we are honoured by the fantastic response we have had from the public who was so keen to vote for their favourite cafés.

“The cafe industry has grown massively over the past years and we aimed to seek out, reward and thank those who have managed to make a real difference by introducing innovation in this industry.

“The awards also aimed to acknowledge everything that is coffee related and showcase that Scottish people are big coffee lovers.

“It was lovely to be part of this celebration and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements.”