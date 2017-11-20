Falkirk’s  festive sparkle

Falkirk’s festive season was officially launched with the switch on of the Christmas lights in the town centre.

For almost three hours, young and old enjoyed entertainment from the stage in front of the Steeple and in the surrounding streets.

Youngsters from Big Bad Wolf theatre company, Children’s Theatre Bo’ness and Central Theatre Productions helped to entertain the crowd with seasonal songs, while Santa and his elves were on hand to get everyone into the festive spirit.

Larbert singer Dionne Hickey performed before the magical moment those gathered were waiting for.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, ably assisted by Santa and six-year-old Jack Faulds, a St Francis Primary pupil, had the important task of hitting the switch to light up the Christmas tree and streets, bathing them all in thousands of colourful lights.

This weekend it’s the turn of Grangemouth to sparkle when the lights are switched on at 4pm on Saturday. This follows a visit from Santa and his reindeer from 10am until 2pm.

They will both make a quick dash to Bo’ness where they will be from 2pm-4pm with the lights switched on there at 5pm.

Stenhousemuir will have festive events on Saturday, December 2.