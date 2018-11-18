Falkirk’s Christmas lights switch-on today: 2.30pm to 5pm

Don’t miss the annual lights switch-on event in Falkirk town centre this afternoon, with fun for all the family.

A host of talent will perform at the Steeple, including The Big Band Theory, The Choir Factory, family favourites Big Bad Wolf and the winner of the Star at the Steeple competition.

Star turn...Falkirk's very own fairy godmother, Barbara Bryceland, will turn the lights on at the Steeple with a helping hand from Provost Billy Buchanan and Santa.

Santa and his elves will entertain the crowds before a star performance from Falkirk’s Barbara Bryceland, who will be appearing as the Fairy Godmother in Imagine Theatre’s panto in December at Falkirk Town Hall.

Barbara will be joined on stage at 5pm by Santa and Provost Billy Buchanan for the big switch-on ceremony.

Santa’s Grotto will also be open today (Sunday) in the Howgate, giving children a chance to meet the main man and receive a small gift.

The Howgate will also host a Magical Christmas Market today, featuring traders from its Witchcraft and Wizardy day.