Falkirk’s Aldi stores are ‘best for Scottish’

Customers at German-owned Aldi discount stores in Camelon or Polmont are being treated to the best range of Scottish produce of any supermarket.

That was the message from a major awards event this week, where the firm beat competitors ranging from Asda to Lidl to win the hotly-contested Scottish Sourcing (Multiple) Award.

The Scotland Food and Drink Excellence Awards honour was presented by leading TV chef and author Jay Rayner, at a ceremony attended by industry chiefs from across Scotland.

Working with over 90 local suppliers, Aldi stores in Scotland currently stock more than 400 Scottish products, from fresh meat, fish and dairy to biscuits, craft beer and gin.

Aldi was recognised for its dedication to fostering strong relationships with its Scottish suppliers to bring high quality, locally sourced produce to customers.

The judges also commended Aldi on its commitment to the Scottish food and drink industry, noting the retailer’s aim to increase the number of products in its Scottish range to more than 450 by the end of 2020.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “We’re extremely proud to have won the Scottish Sourcing Award this year.

“Provenance, traceability and sustainability are incredibly important to us at Aldi and we work tirelessly to ensure our stores stock the highest quality, locally sourced produce.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to extend a very warm thank you to all of our suppliers and customers in Scotland who have supported us over the past 25 years”.

James Withers, Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink said: “Our ongoing partnership work with major retailers, to support the growth of Scottish suppliers, will be central to success in the years ahead.

“Aldi’s commitment to that way of working and to strengthening their relationships with suppliers is hugely valued. Last night’s award is very well-deserved recognition of those efforts and their whole team deserve congratulations.”