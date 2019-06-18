Falkirk Rugby Football Club lays on third annual Sunnyside Beer Festival

Both the ale and the good times flowed as Falkirk Rugby Football Club hosted its third annual Sunnyside Beer Festival.

Saturday’s event at the Camelon-based club went down a treat with guests and invited breweries alike.

Among the breweries in attendance were Tryst Brewery, Top Out, Hybrid/Slopemeister, Kinnell Brew Hoose and Alechemy Brewing Company.

Dozens of visitors headed along throughout the course of the day to sample some award-winning beers and ales, while fans of craft cider, Prosecco and cocktails were also catered for.

There was also live entertainment provided by local artists.