Falkirk pupils get in the spirit this Christmas

Pupils from two Falkirk area primary schools took time off from preparing for Christmas to think of others.

The youngsters at Antonine Primary in Bonnybridge and Bantaskin Primary in Falkirk both organised collections of food to make up hampers to be donated to those in need.

Bantaskin Primary pupils with their food parcels

Their collections were then handed over to Falkirk Foodbank in time for distribution before Christmas Day.

Members of the pupil council at Bantaskin came up with the idea, while it was the P5 class at Antonine who organised their collection.

Falkirk Foodbank, based in Tamfourhill Industrial Estate, provides three day emergency packs of foods to people in crisis.