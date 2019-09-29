Falkirk pubs in the running for top bar awards

Several popular Falkirk and district bars will find if they’ve been judged the best in the business at the first ever Scottish Bar and Brew Awards tomorrow.

To be staged in Glasgow, the latest contest in the Scottish hospitality sector’s busy awards scene aims to recognise excellent staff, great food, brilliant bartenders and all the other features that can combine to make a venue special.

Falkirk appears to get off to a poor start in the Pub of the Year category, where no less than four Stirling pubs - and none in Falkirk - are contenders in the Central section.

However Falkirk’s Tolbooth Tavern is a finalist in the category’s south-west section.

The town (restored to Central region) is also in with a shout for the Inn of the Year award - both the Canal Inn and the Victoria Inn are hopefuls - although as an inn was traditionally a pub with rooms it isn’t clear what criteria were involved in the selection.

Falkirk pub and multi-faceted leisure venue Behind the Wall will be aiming to add (Central region again) Gastro Pub of the Year to its existing accolades, and The Creamery Sports Bar is a finalist for Sports Bar of the Year.

Meanwhile the Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness could be in with a chance of winning the Hotel Bar of the Year title.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard to deliver exceptional customer service, unique drinks and memorable experiences to their customers.

“It is time to give them the recognition they deserve”.