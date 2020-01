Exceptional individually built four/five bedroom detached villa with incredible living space located in Polmont.

Built only 8 years ago, this stunning property has been finished to a very high standard with a sleek modern design and high tech features which have to be viewed to be fully appreciated. The rear landscaped garden is fully enclosed with an attractive timber fence and wall. On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £399,995, more details can be found HERE

Wilson Avenue, Polmont. other Buy a Photo

Wilson Avenue, Polmont. other Buy a Photo

Wilson Avenue, Polmont. other Buy a Photo

Wilson Avenue, Polmont. other Buy a Photo

View more