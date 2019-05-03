Falkirk property: This stunning Tudor style home is set within 2.4 acres of land

The current owners have undertaken major refurbishments over the last four years, including a beautiful modern kitchen and utility room, three fully renovated bathrooms, cloakroom and laundry room, new flooring throughout, replacement boilers and radiators, refurbishing where needed to the roofs, upgraded electrics, and full redecoration throughout.



1. Hall and staircase area of Kellyside One of two stairways leading to the upper floor of the home. Harper & Stone Estate & Letting Agents other Buy a Photo

2. Hall area This hall way features panelled walls and curved archways and leads you on to the impressive dining hallway. Harper & Stone Estate & Letting Agents other Buy a Photo

3. Dining hallway This hall way features panelled walls and curved archways and leads you on to the impressive dining hallway. Harper & Stone Estate & Letting Agents other Buy a Photo

4. Kitchen area A very large modern kitchen with breakfasting island and ample space for a large family dining table. Harper & Stone Estate & Letting Agents other Buy a Photo

View more