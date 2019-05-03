Front view of the home set within beautiful gardens.

Falkirk property: This stunning Tudor style home is set within 2.4 acres of land

This truly exceptional Tudor style, arts and crafts property is set within 2.4 acres of mature, private gardens located in the picturesque village of Dollar.

The current owners have undertaken major refurbishments over the last four years, including a beautiful modern kitchen and utility room, three fully renovated bathrooms, cloakroom and laundry room, new flooring throughout, replacement boilers and radiators, refurbishing where needed to the roofs, upgraded electrics, and full redecoration throughout.

One of two stairways leading to the upper floor of the home.

1. Hall and staircase area of Kellyside

This hall way features panelled walls and curved archways and leads you on to the impressive dining hallway.

2. Hall area

3. Dining hallway

A very large modern kitchen with breakfasting island and ample space for a large family dining table.

4. Kitchen area

