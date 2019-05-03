Falkirk property: This stunning Tudor style home is set within 2.4 acres of land
This truly exceptional Tudor style, arts and crafts property is set within 2.4 acres of mature, private gardens located in the picturesque village of Dollar.
The current owners have undertaken major refurbishments over the last four years, including a beautiful modern kitchen and utility room, three fully renovated bathrooms, cloakroom and laundry room, new flooring throughout, replacement boilers and radiators, refurbishing where needed to the roofs, upgraded electrics, and full redecoration throughout.
1. Hall and staircase area of Kellyside
One of two stairways leading to the upper floor of the home.