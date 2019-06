Built to the current owners exacting specification this is a substantial, unique and desirable family home located in a quiet cul de sac, in the conservation village of Muirhouses.

Current owners of the home worked closely with their Architect to design an original property with a flexible layout. The evident superior finish and craftsmanship in this property is seldom found in house building today. Mo Aisling can be found in Bo’ness and is on the market with Paul Rolfe Sales & Lettings for offers over £650,000.

