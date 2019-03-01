Falkirk Property: This award winning garden could be yours!

This stunning three bedroom cottage is set in a semi-rural location with outstanding multi award winning gardens which have featured on TVs Beechgrove Garden and published in Kenneth Cox's "Scotland for Gardeners" book.

Previous owner Malvina Dwyer was an elderly woman who took great pride in her garden and hosted her final fundraising event in August of last year.

Malvina's garden events over the years raised an incredible £10,000 for local charities, with over £3000 of that for the Forth Valley Sensory Centre. Her last event raised over £1000 with the money going to Forth Valley Sensory centre's lip reading group. Malvina herself had benefited from the group in the past and the money raised on that day will help the group thrive for another year.

Malvina's daughter Heather Beachill said that her mothers garden was her pride and joy: "The garden was her life. During her last fundraising event she sat in her arm chair in the sun like she was the queen."

Set in a 3/4 acre, the mature garden grounds - grown over the last ten years - are breathtaking and are the only thing that sets this house apart from anything else on the market.

Inside the home there is an extremely spacious lounge/dining area laid to carpet with a feature stone fire surround and an electric fire. The dining area was originally a third bedroom and could easily be restored to this layout if you wished. The kitchen is laid to tile and is also extremely spacious.

The outdoors though is clearly where the heart of the home lies. Malvina planted every tree and bush herself from scratch and built the garden from waste quay land. It is set over various levels, each level bringing you a different feeling and ambience. It has placed first overall six times in the last ten years in the Falkirk and district competition.

The new owners of the home could potentially continue to open up the gardens to the public and continue to raise money for local charities. Her daughter Heather said that she would love for the home to go to someone who loves the garden and continue to love it just as her mother did.

Quarrybank Cottage is on the market with Amazing Results Estate Agents for offers over £180,000.