Quarter is a beautiful Georgian country house dating from 1776, set in 63 acres of parkland and woods about one mile north of Denny.

The house has a lovely front façade with a pillared entrance and the elegant interior includes six bedrooms and three reception rooms. In addition, the property has three cottages suitable for letting, two walled gardens and extensive parkland and woods. On the market with Savills Estate Agents for offers over £1,500,000, more details can be found HERE

