Falkirk property: Stunning conversion of Carrongrove House
A range of unique apartments and duplexes is now available for reservation following the conversion and renovation of the opulent Carrongrove House in Stoneywood, near Denny.
The stunning one to three-bedroom homes each offer a distinctive character and many incorporate period features and details. The sellers are encouraging people to view the apartments, which start from £189,995, and there is an open day at the property on September 14-15 from 11am-4pm.