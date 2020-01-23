Falkirk property: Stunning 4 bedroom traditional villa with the 'wow' factor

Situated in the heart of Airth, the property combines fine period features together with stylish fixtures and fittings, particularly in the stunning kitchen which is the real heart of the home. Outside, there are low maintenance gardens with feature lighting. On the market with Allen & Harris - Stirling for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE

The Wilderness, Airth. other Buy a Photo

The Wilderness, Airth. other Buy a Photo

The Wilderness, Airth. other Buy a Photo

The Wilderness, Airth. other Buy a Photo

View more