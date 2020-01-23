Falkirk property: Stunning 4 bedroom traditional villa with the 'wow' factor
This spacious 4/5 bedroom detached traditional villa offers flexible family living and has been extensively refurbished to an exceptional standard.
Situated in the heart of Airth, the property combines fine period features together with stylish fixtures and fittings, particularly in the stunning kitchen which is the real heart of the home. Outside, there are low maintenance gardens with feature lighting. On the market with Allen & Harris - Stirling for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE