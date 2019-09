Tidings Hill is a substantial B Listed property built in 1908 in Cadzow Crescent, Bo’ness.

This historic semi-detached arts and crafts house has been well maintained and upgraded in recent years and also retains a wealth of original features. The 5-bedroom house is nicely laid out for entertaining and modern family living and occupies an elevated setting with tiered lawns offering stunning views across the Forth. The property is on the market for offers over £650,000 with Savills and you can book a viewing HERE

Savills Estate Agents Buy a Photo

Savills Estate Agents Buy a Photo

Savills Estate Agents Buy a Photo

Savills Estate Agents Buy a Photo

View more