This stunning property boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms with a lovely garden.

The house is situated in the desirable Lochgreen Road area of Falkirk and is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £315,000. For more details, click HERE

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

View more