Falkirk property: Lovely four bedroom villa in quiet village

Impressive, traditional, early Victorian sandstone detached villa located within the charming conservation village of Dunmore.

It boasts extensive gardens, offering privacy, and plenty of room throughout the house. The property is on the market for offers over £470,000 and is listed by Clyde Property. To book a viewing, click here

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

Clyde Property Buy a Photo

View more