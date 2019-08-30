Falkirk Property: Lovely five bedroom house with large garden

With exceptional features in the house and a very large driveway and wraparound gardens, the property is on the market for offers over £395,000. It is listed with Caesar & Howie and to book a viewing click here
This beautiful detached villa is situated in James Wylie Place, Kincardine and is a spacious and flexible family home.
