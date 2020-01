Rarely available larger style detached bungalow located within the village of Brightons and set in a smaller cul-de-sac with open, tree lined front aspects.

The generously sized accommodation offers plenty of space and excellent storage, while other features are a large attached garage and private rear garden. On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £232,000, more details can be found HERE

Kestrel Drive, Brightons. other Buy a Photo

Kestrel Drive, Brightons. other Buy a Photo

Kestrel Drive, Brightons. other Buy a Photo

Kestrel Drive, Brightons. other Buy a Photo

View more