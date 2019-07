This gorgeous home boasts five bedrooms with en suites and built-in wardrobe space, with a large garden and plenty of living space.

Afton House, Candie, near Linlithgow is on the market for offers in the region of £700,000. It is for sale with Paul Rolfe, and if you would like to book a viewing click here

Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting Buy a Photo

Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting Buy a Photo

Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting Buy a Photo

Paul Rolfe Sales and Letting Buy a Photo

View more