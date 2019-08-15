editorial image

Falkirk Property: Impressive 5 bedroom house offers seclusion and privacy

This beautiful Victorian family home is set within a sought after location on Camelon Road, Falkirk and boasts lovely private grounds and many original features.

Entered via a sweeping driveway and in true walk-in condition, the property is for sale with Slater Hogg and Howison for offers over £600,000. To book a viewing, click here

Slater Hogg & Howison
Buy a Photo
Slater Hogg & Howison
Buy a Photo
Slater Hogg & Howison
Buy a Photo
Slater Hogg & Howison
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8