Falkirk property: Five bedroom home with stunning Ochil Hill views

This impressive, luxury detached villa enjoys wonderful views across the Kelpies and the River Forth to the Ochil Hills.

Set within a small cul-de-sac amidst properties of a similar styles, the home occupies a prime corner plot.

The sunny, fully enclosed gardens will no doubt appeal to the family market and will provide excellent privacy. A large block paved driveway provides off-road parking for several vehicles and access to the substantial double sized detached garage.

Entrance to the home is through a reception hallway which extends to in excess of nineteen feet with focal point staircase and cloaks/storage cupboard off.

Particular attention is drawn to the wonderful sitting room which has multiple window formations taking full advantage of the views. Also found on the ground floor is the family room which has both a focal point fireplace and bay window. Further public rooms include a formal dining room with French doors to the gardens and charming study with bespoke Neville Johnston fitted storage.

The dining kitchen was refitted in 2017 and is complete with granite work tops and several integrated appliances. The lower level is completed by a useful utility room and refitted downstairs WC.

On the upper level there is a remarkably large and bright hallway which allows access to five bedrooms and a stylish refitted family bathroom complete with separate shower.

Four of the five bedrooms have fitted robes whilst bedrooms one and two both enjoy the benefit of an en-suite shower room. The overall size of the master bedroom is particularly worthy of note.

To accompany the home, there is a large laid lawn and a double garage.

This property found on Styles Place is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £410,000.