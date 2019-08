This architect-designed award-winning detached house has eco-friendly credentials and luxury fittings and features throughout.

With enchanting private gardens and off-street parking, this unique family home occupies a prime corner plot on Queen’s Crescent in Falkirk and is on the market for offers over £440,000. The property is listed with NEST Estate Agents and to book a viewing click here

NEST Estate Agents Buy a Photo

NEST Estate Agents Buy a Photo

NEST Estate Agents Buy a Photo

NEST Estate Agents Buy a Photo

View more