Falkirk property: A Victorian family villa with remarkable size and flexibility

This handsome four-bedroom sandstone fronted period semi-detached villa is located within Falkirk’s much sought after Woodlands area.

The property is ideally placed for access to many excellent town centre facilities including Comely Park primary school and Falkirk High station.

Occupying private gardens, the property is complemented by a driveway providing off-road parking and a substantial brick built garage.

Constructed in 1890, this late Victorian villa displays many intact original period features including plasterwork cornice, carved stair railing and pine panelled doors.

An unusual feature of the property is the superb garden level which is completely self-contained, ideal for granny/teenage purposes.

Incorporating a remarkable studio sitting/bedroom room, separate kitchen and shower room, the garden level has its own external and internal access.

The principal accommodation is formed over ground and first floor. Access is through a traditional entrance with original leaded glazed side lights leading to the hallway which has cloaks/storage cupboards off and charming herring-bone hardwood flooring.

The public rooms include a sitting room with fireplace and bay window in addition to a versatile family/dining room with open fire.

The bright dining kitchen will no doubt appeal to the family market and incorporates oak worktops and range cooker.

On the upper floor there are four excellent bedrooms and a large family bathroom with separate quadrant shower.

Among the many practical features are a handy downstairs WC, gas central heating and double glazing.

This wonderful family home is on the market for offers over £299,500 and with properties on Learmonth Street rarely available, agents Clyde Property would urge immediate viewing in order to avoid disappointment.