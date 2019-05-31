Falkirk Property: A unique six bedroom property surrounded by 0.4 acres of land
This unique sandstone property built circa 1901 boasts many period features including ornate cornicing, ornamental fireplaces and stained-glass windows, yet has been modified and upgraded to meet the demands of today’s modern day living.
Surrounding the property are extensive and wonderfully manicured gardens stretching approximately 0.4 acres and enjoying a high degree of privacy. The Grange is on the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £695,000 and can be found on High Station Road, Falkirk.