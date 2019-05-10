Falkirk Property: A tucked away family home that retains many period features

The sense of being in Falkirk quickly evaporates as you enter this oasis of calm and privacy. Arbuthnot House retains many of its period features including original window shutters, cornicing and fireplaces.
This five bedroom home has one of Falkirk’s finest garden grounds sitting on 2/3 of an acre. A wonderful driveway of Lime trees leads to this uniquely impressive detatched home.
