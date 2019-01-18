Falkirk Property: A traditional villa with all period features intact

This magnificent traditional sandstone villa is fully enclosed, landscaped and stocked with remarkable gardens notable for their size and incredible privacy.

The home displays a wealth of intact character period features including an original woodwork staircase, timber flooring and panelled doors. Although the house has been slightly modernised, the property combines period charm with all the conveniences demanded by modern day living.

Dorrator Road on the market with Clyde Property

An outer entrance hall gives way into the wonderful reception hallway. On the ground floor, particular attention is drawn to the elegant drawing room and formal dining area both of which have fireplaces and beautiful bay windows.

Further public rooms include a delightful garden room with french doors to the rear patio, and a breakfast/morning room situated just off the kitchen.

The superb kitchen was recently refitted and it’s complete with a focal point range cooker, granite work tops and further integrated appliances.

A rear hallway allows access to a large utility/boot room, stylish downstairs bathroom and excellent storage. The ground floor is completed by a versatile double bedroom, which is currently being used as a study.

Access to the upper level is via the original staircase to the half landing which has two exceptional stained glass cathedral style windows.

There are three double sized bedrooms situated off the upper landing, two of which have en suite shower rooms. The master bedroom has both front and gable windows offering excellent natural light.

The master en suite bathroom was originally a bedroom and could be de-converted for use as a further double bedroom is required.

The gardens of the house incorporate lawns, stocked borders and a large sandstone paved patio. Attention is drawn to the charming seating area with gazebo and pond. A long driveway provides off-road parking for several vehicles and access to a substantial masonry double sized detached garage under slate roof with electric doors. There are two further timber outbuildings, situated to the rear of the garage, providing ample of storage.

The Manse on Dorrator Road, Falkirk is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £490,000.