Falkirk Property: A stunning villa with a touch of both the old and the new!

This stunning four bedroom villa boasts a fusion of traditional and contemporary features and has been carefully upgraded and extended to maintain the original character of this exquisite home.

This fantastic home with its tree-lined sweeping driveway offers flexible accommodation comprising of a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, contemporary kitchen/diner and a large utility room all found on the ground floor.

Entrance to the villa is through a traditional vestibule leading to the lower landing. Up a few stairs is a generous landing featuring a beautiful hexagonal stained glass window and a door leading to the south facing rear garden.

A few more stairs will lead you to the modern extension and contemporary kitchen. This bright and airy kitchen boasts ample modern wall and base units with a mix of white and wood effect colours. The kitchen further benefits from a generous dining area and a very large utility/storage room.

A feature door gives access to the hall with striking real wood flooring which extends to the lounge, bedrooms and spacious landing. The split-level landing is one of the outstanding unique features to the villa with its original cornicing, stunning stained-glass ceiling and archway leading to the back bedroom and shower room.

The generous master bedroom is located to the front of the property and features a stained-glass window over looking Dollar Park. The contemporary family bathroom boasts a beautiful feature wall and comprises of a white tree-piece suite including a roll-top bath and a double walk in shower.

Externally, to the front of the home is a very large tree-lined mono block driveway sweeping round and up to the front of the building. There is also a single garage with a modern slate door. To the rear is a beautiful well-manicured and fully enclosed South facing garden including a large shed, lawn and decking.

The property found on Camelon Road, Falkirk is on the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £358,000.