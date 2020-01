Set in peaceful surroundings with woodland and lakeside walks, but with all of the attractions and amenities of Larbert and Falkirk close by. The property includes three generous bedrooms, two en-suite, an impressive open plan living area and well-appointed kitchen, and offers plenty of space and spectacular views over the surrounding countryside. On the market with Northwood, Central Scotland, for offers over £295,000, more details can be found HERE

