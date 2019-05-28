Falkirk nominated in top ten of Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood poll

Falkirk is in contention to be named Britain’s Best Walking Neighbourhood 2019.

The town is one of only two in Scotland, along with Elgin, to have made it into a top ten of the most walkable urban areas across the UK compiled by walking charity The Ramblers.

Falkirk was selected thanks to its 383 miles of well-maintained and signed paths, wide pavements and many easy to navigate routes. A combination of large-scale modern and well-preserved historical neighbourhoods offering small shops, cafés and pleasant routes were also praised for making it a great place for pedestrians.

Additionally, the Roman earthworks of the Antonine World Heritage Site, canals and new 21st Century attractions like The Kelpies and The Falkirk Wheel all provide plenty of interest to those on foot.

Dennis Canavan, former MSP for Falkirk and Ramblers Scotland vice president, said: “Falkirk is an excellent place for walking.

“What we’ve achieved here through improving the path network has brought more people to the area and encourages local people to get out and enjoy what’s around them. It connects communities, with people walking to school and to work. The local community has gone out of its way to encourage walking and to make local, neighbourhood walking more accessible.”

Other nominated towns include Greater Brockley and Milton Keynes.

To find out more and to vote before June 30, visit: www.ramblers.org.uk/vote.