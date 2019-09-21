Falkirk launch for Scotland’s first Fireaway pizza venture

This pizza is artisan, infinitely varied, cooked in a wood-fired oven at 400 degrees ... and tastes fantastic.

That’s the basic pitch behind a groundbreaking new venture from the brothers quartet who run Falkirk’s award-winning Sanam Tandoori and ice cream parlour Eskers.

Called Fireaway, it’s a franchise venture that has already taken root down south, where around 15 outlets are already operating - but Falkirk’s Fireaway, promising no ordinary pizza, is the very first in Scotland.

Due to open within days it aims to satisfy a well-attested Scottish fondness for the classic Neapolitan favourite, but in a way very different from the typical branded chain outlets.

Crucially it “puts the customer in control” by allowing him or her to to design a pizza to any one of numerous possible ingredient permutations.

It’s a fast food proposition, because the pizza can be produced in just 180 seconds, but also aims to satisfy a desire for high quality ingredients.

In fact the whole premise of the brand’s launch into the British market in 2016 was to “bring better pizza to the UK”, with fresh toppings and hand-made dough - and menu choices which reflect increasingly choosy and health-conscious modern consumers.

Brothers Nadeem, Waseem, Naeem and Azeem were looking for a concept which could complement their existing portfolio in a way that would bring something new to the town while matching the quality of their existing ventures - and this Scottish “first” is the result.

Azeem said: “We are very excited about this latest addition to the scene, as it really is different from anything we’d seen before - it’s fast but high quality, and that scorching-hot oven really does produce a fantastic pizza.

“We’re open for sit-in, delivery and takeaway, too, so it’s going to suit people in a variety of ways - going out or staying in.”

Sandwiched neatly between the Sanam and Eskers on Callendar Road it can also hope to gain early attention from people who already enjoy one or both of the brothers’ existing ventures.