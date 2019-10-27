Falkirk Italian restaurant thanks patrons for support after fire nightmare

It’s a month the owners and staff of Falkirk restaurant Gambero Rosso would probably rather forget - but they still want to thank scores of loyal local customers.

On an October night three years ago a fire which broke out in the kitchen of the award-winning venue trashed the restaurant and forced many months of closure while refurbishment took place.

It all happened just before the busiest trading season of the year, and was a serious setback after previous award-winning success.

In June that year the Burnbank Road restaurant became officially the best in the country after a double success at the Scottish Hospitality Awards.

The Gambero Rosso team, owners Antonio and Susan Pullucci and chef Antonio Penese, attended the glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow to claim the Central Restaurant of the Year and the Overall Restaurant of the Year.

Then came the fire - and abrupt closure.

However the silver lining in the cloud was the unlooked for opportunity to revamp the kitchen and refurbish the restaurant to make it - as the owners see it - even better than before.

Earlier this month, on the third anniversary of the fire, the owners offered their thanks to patrons on social media, commenting: “Since re-opening, we have been stunned by the level of support and loyalty from our customers, who continue to make Gambero Rosso a success. Thank you!!”