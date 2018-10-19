Falkirk Herald Pub of the Year 2018: Meet the people behind the bar in our final 10

We’ve got our top final ists for the Pub Of The Year 2018 - and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

You’ve given us ten candidates and now it’s time to ensure your favourite nets the top spot.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a wellstocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

So who do you want to win? To vote from the list, simply return the coupon on page 26 of the Falkirk Herald back to us on, stating the full name and address of the pub you wish to nominate.

Closing date for nominations is Thursday, October 25, 2018.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand delivered coupons to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.