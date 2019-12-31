Falkirk groups unite for community meal to tackle social isolation

A community came together for a hearty meal served up as a way of tackling social isolation.

The feast at Westfield Community Centre in Falkirk was laid on by members of Forth Environment Link (FEL) and the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group Falkirk (RMWGF) in December.

Funded by a Local Impact grant from Falkirk Asda, guests of all ages were treated to a wide-ranging selection of food, all of which was gratefully received — as those who collected the plates will attest to.

Volunteers and organisers including Julie Ryan and Vicky Ferguson from FEL, Samina Ali, of RMWGF, and Margaret Bradie, of Asda, have been thanked for their efforts.