Falkirk group’s quilt project brings people together

A unique sewing project is bringing together women of all nationalities to make a ‘peace quilt’.

Running on Mondays from 10am- noon, the multi-cultural group offers an opportunity for those taking part to ‘sew and socialise’.

So far that’s included people from Namibia, South Africa, Germany, Pakistan, Libya, Lebanon, Nigeria, Poland and Romania as well as Scotland.

Using only scraps of white, pure cotton fabric, the quiltmaking project run by Falkirk Sewing Studio, in Callendar Square, is also a place where women can practice and improve their English.

It is particularly aimed at women who are socially isolated and there is a free creche so that children are always welcome to come along.

Jessica Paterson, one of three women behind the project explained: “About half way through the morning, we all stop sewing and have a chat and it’s a good way for people to practice their English in a supportive way.”

“The fabric is mostly donated but we also find some in car boot sales.

“Although every square is 100% white cotton, they are each unique because of the lace, texture, weave, or other design feature.”

The team behind the project are just as international; Jessica is from South Africe, Uatandua Kahere is from Namibia and Muna Ausat half Pakistani and half German.

The peace quilt project is hosted by Falkirk Sewing Studio, whose owner Uatandua Kahere is a trained kiltmaker, who hails from Namibia.

A dressmaker who also offers an alteration service and one-to-one sewing lessons, Uatandua is happy to also use her skills to bring people together.

The idea, explains Muna, is that as the individual pieces of fabric are stitched together, so too are the lives of the women who are making it.

As they sew, they share their stories and friendships are made while the quilt grows larger.

“In joining together we become stronger and more beautiful,” says Muna.

For the moment, the project is being funded out of their own pockets and it is hoped that the sale of the quilt when it is completed will generate more income to keep things going with any extra going to local good causes.

Anyone who is interested in joining them should visit Falkirk Sewing Studio’s Facebook page or go along on Mondays from 10am-noon.