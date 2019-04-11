Falkirk folk urged to sign up for cycling programme

The popular Fun and Friendly Cycles programme is returning to Falkirk next month.

Aimed at anyone hoping to build confidence or increase their fitness levels, the cycle sessions will run every Thursday from May 2 at The Falkirk Stadium.

They are also open to beginner cyclists, individuals hoping to make new friends or make cycling a new hobby.

Those interested should wear comfortable clothing. Solo/adaptive bikes and helmets will be provided.

To book or for more information contact Eva on 01786 466486 or goga@fvds.org.uk or visit the Get Out Get Active Forth Valley Facebook page.