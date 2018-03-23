Falkirk family boost funds for Alzheimer’s

Anne Higgins (59) and her daughter Rachael (21) raised over £1500 for Alzheimer’s charity, a cause very close to their hearts.

Anne, who lives in Falkirk, was inspired to raise money through caring for her 91-year-old father Bob who has had Alzheimer’s for several years.

On Saturday, Anne and her daughter Rachael Higgins hosted their third Alzheimer’s charity night at Falkirk Golf Club.

Along with other family members, including Rachael’s sister Melanie, Anne’s mum Joan Ramsay and Anne’s partner Ronald McAlpine, who helped on the special night, funding for volunteer groups linked to Alzheimer’s were given a big boost.

In 2017 they raised £600 but this year the special event collected an incredible £1500 from the 100 people who attend.

Event organiser Anne said: “The evening was a tremendous success in raising cash and I’m so grateful to all who attended.

“Plus a big thank you goes to all the local traders, shops and stores who volunteered a wonderful array of top prizes for the raffle.

“Without their support, and the support from friends and family, the evening would not have been so successful.”

As well as raising funds through ticket sales, there was an evening of entertainment with fun and games including a raffle which had more than 60 excellent prizes donated from Falkirk businesses to be won.

A quiz also proved popular as did the dance music provided by DJ Ray.

Rachael added: “The night is full of fun, but our main aim is to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s as it is close to my heart and also many others.

“It was so successful, people are asking for the tickets for next year.

“We cannot wait to start planning!”

The majority of funds raised will be given to Alzheimer’s Scotland, and the remainder donated to several clubs and homes that are associated with Alzheimer’s.