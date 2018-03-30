Falkirk eatery scoops our top Chinese restaurant of the year prize

Readers have voted for their favourite Chinese restaurant ... and the results are now in.

The Falkirk Herald was on the lookout to find the best Chinese restaurant or takeaway of 2018 – and the public voted Taiyuan as their choice for first place.

Located at 4 Weir Street, Falkirk, readers decided Taiyuan was their favourite for a great taste of Chinese food.

Manager Tanya Tang said: ““We feel so honoured and excited about coming first.

“We want to thank everyone for voting for us and showing their support and encouragement.

“It’s amazing to hear that the community hold both us and our food in such high regard.”

The Falkirk Herald was on hand to present the Chinese Restaurant of the Year award to the team at Taiyuan last Friday.

In a tightly contested competition, which was narrowed down to just ten restaurants and takeaways last month, Teng Huany Palace came in second place.

The Falkirk restaurant on 51 Grahams Road was also excited to be chosen by so many customers.

Owner Lili Cheng said: “We’re delighted to be announced as second place in the competition, especially since it was voted for by readers in the local community.”

Coming a very creditable third was the popular Panda House at 42 Main Street, Larbert.

Finalists included Chinese Way, Coswok Chinese, Lee’s Express, One Two Chinese Takeaway, Taste De Oriental, The Cotton House and The Tea House.