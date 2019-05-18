Falkirk district cafes set to gain top honours

Falkirk and its surrounding area has some of the best cafes in Scotland, and the pick of the crop will find if they’ve won national awards glory on Wednesday.

That’s when the top contenders in the country’s cafe industry will gather at a ceremony in Glasgow to find who has won titles ranging from Most Welcoming Cafe to Best Cafe Food,#

Meanwhile three local cafes are in the frame for their regions’ Cafe of the Year title, and any of these could even clinch the top national honour.

A spokeperson for the awards said: “The coffee industry has seen a massive growth over the past few years and this ceremony aims to acknowledge those who have played a great role in making the sector one of the most profitable.

“The awards will celebrate and highlight the skill, commitment, talent and success of those who work hard daily to deliver exceptional services, unique coffee flavours and memorable experiences to their clients.

“It is time to give them the recognition they deserve.

The local contenders in all the awards categories are as follows -

Café of the Year (Central): Pots, and Finnegans, both Falkirk; (South East) Cafe Belgica, Bo’ness.

Customers’ Most Wanted Café of the Year (South East): Dotty’s Sandwich and Coffee Shop, Broxburn.

Most Welcoming Café of the Year (Central): The Fork and Mustard, Falkirk.

Best Themed Café (South-East): Café Belgica, Bo’ness.

Best Café Food (Central): Finnegans, Falkirk.

Barista Team of the Year (Central): Pots, Falkirk.

Best Café Ambience (Central): Blossoms Bistro, Larbert.

Dessert Parlour of the Year (Central): The Milk Barn (Falkrik)

Best Coffee Shop (Central): Café Retro, Bonnybridge.

Garden Centre Café of the Year: Torwood Garden Centre, Larbert; New Hopetoun Gardens, Broxburn.