Falkirk district businesses support local children’s charity

Businesses from across the Falkirk district were among those marking World Kidney Day 2018 and supporting a local charity.

Kidney Kids Scotland, based in Stenhousemuir, are dedicated to helping children with renal and urology problems and their families.

World Kidney Day is a great way for the charity to highlight kidney health, raise awareness of the chairty and it gives local organisations the chance to get involved and make a difference.

And many organisations and businesses from across the district took up the challenge and got involved in the fundraising this year.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Kidney Kids Scotland are absolutely overwhelmed by the support we have received this year.

“Local businesses have really got behind this campaign by encouraging staff to dress in the kidney kids colours of blue and yellow or by selling raffle tickets, organising cake bakes, fitness challenges, dress down days and selling Kidney Kids merchandise.

“The Kidney Kids team are so grateful to everyone for their hard work, generosity and enthusiasm which has helped make this year’s campaign such a success.

We have yet to count all of the money raised and there are still some organisations that are planning their World Kidney Day events throughout this month, however it goes without saying that the money raised will help to improve treatment and services for children living with kidney disease, urology and renal problems.

“A huge thank you to all our supporters and everyone who has participated…..we couldn’t do it without you!”