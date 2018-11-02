Falkirk dance teacher Jennifer launches new Scottish dance school

A new dance school will bring a new style to Scotland when it launches next year – and it’s looking for someone to be the face of the new venture.

Owner Jennifer Bloe is already familiar to many of the area’s youngest dancers as she runs Busy Bees dance classes for Falkirk Community Trust.

The idea for the new school, AJ Dance Centre, came after requests from parents whose pre-school children had been taught by Jennifer for many years and who wanted to stay with her.

And the new school will allow her to introduce something very new.

She is the first teacher in Scotland to use Acrobatique Acro Dance syllabus. which is hugely popular in Canada.

Acro combines aspects of ballet and jazz with the technique of acrobatics.

“I’m very excited to be bringing something to Falkirk something that I’m so passionate about,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer’s business partner is Alannah Aitken, an experienced teacher and choreographer from West Lothian, who specialises in street dance and hip hop.

“Jennifer is more ballet and acrobatique and I’m going to be doing street dance, so we have very different styles but we work well together and complement each other well,” said Alannah.

They now hope to find a young dancer who would like to be the face of their new school, which will be based in Stars Dance and Performance Studio , Callendar Square, Falkirk.

If you think you’ve got what to be the new ambassador, visit the Facebook page @ajdancecentre.

Ambassadors win a free photoshoot, which will promote the dance school, as well as discounts and a solo in the dance show.