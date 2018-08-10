Falkirk dance and theatre reunion in memory of late friend

Former members of a Falkirk youth theatre and dancing school are getting back together for a charity event in memory of their friend who passed away.

The reunion night for ex-actors and actresses of the Falkirk Children’s and Youth Theatres and stars from the Stenhouse School of Dancing will be held on August 25 at Grangemouth Town Hall, and will feature a disco and raffle.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards Strathcarron Hospice, the charity that provided care for former member Carole Carr, a long-serving police inspector who passed away aged 38 in 2015.

Organisers of the event are former members Nicola Jenkins, Suzanne Falconer, Laura Marshall and Denise Comrie.

Nicola said: “Carole always talked about how she would love a reunion as we all had such special memories of happy times together, so we thought what better way to honour her memory by following through with this.

“She joined the Larbert branch of Stenhouse School of Dancing at two and a half years old and did her first dancing display at three and a half years.

“Carole initially did not want to go on stage for her first display and was crying, but after her first taste of the life on the stage she did not want to get off and this continued throughout her time with the theatre.

“She then joined Falkirk Children’s Theatre aged 11 and played the role of the Old Woman for two years, which was filmed and shown on STV at Christmas time, before continuing onto Falkirk Youth Theatre where she then held many principle roles.”

Nicola and the rest of the ladies are hoping to see as many members as possible at the evening.

She added: “We wanted to reach out to members of Stenhouse School of Dance and the Children and Youth Theatre who would like to reminisce with friends old and new.

“It is sure to be a great night. There is never a dull moment when we all get together and in true night-out tradition, there will be a Youth Theatre circle which Carole loved, to show off our dancing skills.”

Starting at 7.30pm until midnight, organisers have asked attendees to bring their own bottle and nibbles to the fundraiser. Tickets are £15 and all proceeds will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice. To find out more email dytreunion@aol.com.