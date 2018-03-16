Falkirk Council introduce survey to get young people involved in the community

Local young people aged between 12 and 25 are encouraged to take part in #itbeginswithus survey this week.

#Itbeginswithus will look at how and if young people want to engage with Falkirk council and aims to improve how they can then have their views heard and acted upon.

Pupils from Larbert High showcased their talents in a promotional video for the survey.

Youngsters Lucas Laing (S5), Erin Lake (S5), Hayley Yorsten (S3) and Robbie Kewel (S2) were chosen to star in the short video which will be used to promote the survey on social media.

Leader of Falkirk Council Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This quick and easy survey is a fantastic way to get young people involved in their community.

“It is really important that we get the next generation’s views on board to understand what really matters to them.

As 2018 is the Year of Young People, it is more crucial than ever to celebrate Falkirk’s young people and give them the opportunity to have their say on decisions that will affect their futures.”

The Year of Young People is a year-long initiative which strives to give young people a stronger voice on issues which affect their lives.

Following the results of the survey, the council will then aim to create a more positive perception of young people within society and showcase their ideas and talents.

The survey can be accessed at www.falkirk.gov.uk/itbeginswithus today (Friday, March 16) and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

#Itbeginswithus will include questions related to which services out of a range of options they would like to help influence including education, transport and mental health, how much power they feel they have over decisions made by the council, what types of engagement activities they are most interested in participating in such as the youth council and online surveys, and if there are any barriers preventing young people from engagement activities.

Participants will also be given the chance to enter a prize draw to win four £50 Amazon vouchers.