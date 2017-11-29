Falkirk charities can apply for trust fund cash

Applications are now open for charities in the Falkirk area to apply for a cash grant.

The Agnes Watt Trust Fund was set up in 2013 as the legacy of a family with its roots in the town. Agnes was the last of four sisters who had been brought up in a house at the Bleachfields.

Applications are now invited from relevant charities for financial support for their activities. It is essential that the concerned organisations operate and provide benefit within the Falkirk Council area.

Applications should be made, giving details of purpose and grant amount requested to reach Contact Trustee no later than December 31.

Send details to: Contact Trustee, 1 Majors Loan, Falkirk FK1 5QF.