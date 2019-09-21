Falkirk butchers score super silver success

Two Falkirk area butchers have notched up a rich haul of silver award triumphs at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

Thomas Johnston Butchers of 4 Main Street, Brightons, has won three silver awards in the 2019 Scottish Craft Butchers Steak Pie, Speciality Pie and Mince Round Evaluation - for their traditional steak pie, mince round and chicken tikka pie.

Meanwhile butcher George Kirk and Sons of Denny won silver awards for their mince round and steak and sausage pie.

The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month, where more than 280 pies from across the country were tested for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.

Organised by the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders, the event was judged by a panel of experts, food writers and interested consumers.

Jason Ward of John Scott Meat, sponsors of the Steak Pie Evaluation said: “We are proud to be involved with this event as it is our priority to meet the demands of the independent butcher, and I must say I was blown away by the standard of pies – what an exceptional showcase of the quality products available at your local Scottish craft butcher.”