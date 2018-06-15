Falkirk businessman in top one per cent of fundraisers

Colin Campbell has achieved an incredible feat by being name in the top one per cent of JustGiving earners last month.

The director of property and investment company Bellair raised an incredible £8370 for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital through the website, thanks to the company’s golf day at Archerfield Links.

The event was in aid of the Craig Gowan’s Memorial Fund, set up for the late Falkirk defender who passed away in 2005 at the age of 17.

Forty golfers from the Scottish property industry took part in the event on May 18.

Colin said: “It was a really incredible response from the golfers on the day.

“Craig was an immensely talented young footballer, artist and academic, who touched many in his life with his huge capacity for giving.

“He died tragically early in his life, aged only 17 years old just weeks into his professional contract with Falkirk Football Club, in a training ground incident in 2005.

“The family are very good friends of ours. I went to school and still do business with his two older brothers, Darren and Dean, and the family have been close over the years.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Gowans family for all of their help organising the event and their continued friendship.

“Also, thanks to each and every one of our guests, and supporters, for their generosity, and to Archerfield Links for being excellent hosts.”